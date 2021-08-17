Frankie Bridge has praised her husband Wayne Bridge for helping her through her battles with depression and anxiety.

The 32-year-old singer has heaped praise on the former soccer star, explaining that he "made the effort to learn what was going on" when the pair began their relationship in 2011.

Frankie - who has sons Parker, seven, and Carter, six, with Wayne - told HELLO! magazine: "It was a lot for him to take on that early in our relationship, but he really made the effort to learn what was going on, stayed in touch with my doctors and tried to understand as best he could. I couldn't ask for more."

The Saturdays star also revealed that her bandmates - Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, Una Healy and Vanessa White - have also been supportive during her mental health struggles.

Frankie explained: "The girls have always been so supportive of me, especially when I first decided to speak about it publicly.

"We keep in touch regularly. It's been a bit harder to see them with our busy schedules and throughout the past year, but we have a WhatsApp group we chat on all the time and we're always supporting and love to hear about each other's new ventures and projects."

The 'Loose Women' panellist has released a new book, 'Grow: Motherhood, Mental Health and Me', and she hopes that it will help mothers to deal with the doubts and insecurities that come with parenting.

Frankie said: "Motherhood is sold to us as perfect, the best moment of your life, and that's not always the case.

"I want to drop the shame and negativity of that and for women to feel they can open up and say, 'Actually, this isn't all it's cracked up to be.' And that doesn't mean you don't love your child."