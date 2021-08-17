Drew Barrymore only lets her kids skip baths on weekends.

Several celebrities have been weighing in on the bathing debate since it was sparked by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher earlier this month when they admitted they only give their two children a bath when they can visibly “see the dirt on them”.

And now, Drew has insisted her daughters – Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven – have a bath every weekday, but she allows them to be “a little more relaxed” about washing at the weekend.

She said: "I'm just looking for balance. For me, I'm like, 'You were at school all day.' Not in the last two years [because of quarantine], but when they were [at school], I was like, 'Bath every night.' Absolutely.

“On the weekends, it's like, 'You're in the salty ocean. Who cares? You're fine.' I guess I'm a five-day-a-weeker with a possible sixth day. Five to six days a week."

Although Drew’s opinion on bathing differs from other parents, she doesn’t think anyone should be criticised for their own methods.

She added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "These are not necessarily the things I would really flip out on people about right now with everything going on. Hey, you know what? Maybe people need a break. If this is the hot debate, I think people just need a break."

Mila and Ashton went viral for their comments during an appearance on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, when co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman spoke about the frequency in which they wash.

Mila, 37, revealed that she hardly ever had a shower growing up as a child because they didn't have hot water at home.

The 'Bad Moms' star explained: "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

Ashton, 43, added: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."