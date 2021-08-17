Camila Cabello says her relationship with Shawn Mendes is built on “sweetness and tenderness”.

The 24-year-old singer has been dating the ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker since 2019, and has said their relationship works because they both “like being nurtured” and are “sensitive” to one another’s needs and feelings.

She said: “I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I’m lucky that my partner is the same way. There’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we’re both sensitive. I’m really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it’s really important to me.”

In particular, the couple keep each other grounded and are always on hand to help each other through rough patches with their mental health.

Camila recalled helping Shawn overcome his anxiety about maintaining his physique, after he revealed last year that he would sometimes only get three hours of sleep so that he could wake up early to hit the gym.

She added: “[He] would tell me like, ‘Dang, I have these kinds of thoughts or whatever.’ I think that him talking about it has been a really big step in transforming that relationship with his body.

“I certainly feel obsessive, [like] I need to go to the gym, I need to do this, I need to lose weight quickly. I’ve felt like that. That’s the societal voice in your head.”

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker has encountered her own struggle with body image, and recently addressed her critics in a TikTok video in which she condemned those who body-shame her.

And now, Camila says posting the video was “so liberating”.

Speaking to Bustle magazine, she said: “I actually felt so liberated when I posted that. After that, I went to the airport and so many women were coming up to me like, ‘I saw that TikTok and it resonated with me so much.’ I actually feel my body insecurities went down after I posted that because I was like, ‘No matter what pictures come out or what people say, I’m now controlling the narrative.’”