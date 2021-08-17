Alex Rodriguez is “so grateful” for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The 46-year-old retired baseball star dated Jennifer for five years, and has said that despite their split, both he and his daughters – Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, whom he has with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis – “learned so much” from their time with the ‘Hustlers’ star and her family.

He said: “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' ”

Alex is now in a “great place” following his split from Jennifer, and is putting all his energy into his family.

He added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

The sports star admitted in June he doesn’t plan on dating “for a while”, but Jennifer, 52, has already rekindled her romance with former flame Ben Affleck, whom she dated between 2002 and 2004.

And Jennifer – who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with cut all ties with Alex over the weekend when she unfollowed him on social media and deleted all her pictures with him.

The ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker began dating Alex back in early 2017 and the pair got engaged in March 2019, but after cancelling their wedding plans because of COVID-19, they were reported to have split in March this year.

Initially, the couple denied breakup rumours and said they were simply “working through some things”, but by April they announced they had separated.

In a statement at the time, they said: “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”