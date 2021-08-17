Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer recently boarded a plane for the first time since surviving a 2008 crash that killed four people – including his security guard Charles 'Che' Still, assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon, and co-pilot James Bland – when he and his girlfriend Kourtney flew to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

And on Tuesday (17.08.21), Travis shared a picture of himself and the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star hugging outside before getting on the flight, as he seemingly praised her for giving him the courage to fly again.

He wrote alongside the snap: “With you anything is possible @kourtneykardash (sic)”

The pair flew to Cabo San Lucas over the weekend on Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner's Bombardier Global 7500 jet, which contains 22 seats.

And sources said earlier this week that Travis "seemed a little bit nervous" before the flight but was “supported” by Kourtney.

The insider said: "Travis took his time and definitely seemed a little bit nervous. Kourtney was very supportive and helped him every step of the way. She made him feel comfortable on Kylie‘s plane with pilots they know and the large size of the plane."

And insiders revealed the 45-year-old drummer's loved ones were "excited" for him to conquer his fears.

The source added: "This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time. It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him.

"His life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney and he feels ready to do anything. She's helped him overcome this fear and he feels like he can do anything with her by his side. He has been wanting to fly for a while and he felt like finally the time was right."