Phoebe Dynevor is set to executive produce and star in a new Amazon series.

The 26-year-old actress has closed a deal to executive produce and is attached to star in ‘Exciting Times’, a series in development at Amazon Studios that explores contemporary romance with a twist.

According to Deadline, Phoebe – who made a name for herself as Daphne in the Netflix hit ‘Bridgerton’ – will play Ava, an Irish transplant abroad teaching English grammar to wealthy children, who becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

The project is based on the debut novel by Irish writer Naoise Dolan, which was released in June last year.

Phoebe will executive produce alongside Naoise, as well as Cooper Raiff, who is also co-writing the television series.

Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, and Michael Heimler are also listed as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Phoebe previously said that being in films and television shows is not as "easy" as it seems and she has faced a lot of rejection in the past, which does "wear her down", but she tries to see the positives.

She said: "This is not an easy industry. I’ve been acting for 11 years and even when you’re lucky it’s tough. Being an actor is 99 per cent being told 'no'. Sometimes it does wear you down. I remember telling Regé[-Jean Page], 'I just want to say you’re brilliant. Good luck with it all – you’re going to be great.' I thought maybe he’d read with loads of other girls. He sort of smiled and giggled at me."

And Phoebe also addressed filming intimate scenes, which she said are a "way more comfortable experience" now.

She added: "You treat it like a stunt – you have an intimacy coordinator. She brings this bag full of equipment, like yoga balls and mats and padding, all these things you imagine they use for stunts. It’s just all amazing camera angles and you feel so safe. It’s all about making it look real but not actually doing it – like someone getting punched in a screen fight when you’re not actually punching them. I’ve done sex scenes before where that wasn’t the case and they are entirely different to shoot.”