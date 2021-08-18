Dave Grohl has vowed to stay out of politics in the future.

The 52-year-old star - who recently announced plans to return to the UK with the Foo Fighters in 2022 - has joked that he's "the last person" who should be giving advice on political issues.

He explained: "I never wanted to be seen as somebody political or someone who is always handing out opinions - but I get asked what I think about all sorts of stuff.

"We’re not really a political band - we try to do what we think is right but we’re not preaching to people. Sometimes, though, it can seem as though I’m always talking about the big issues because when people ask me for an opinion I tend to give one.

"But I am the very last person who should be telling anyone else what to do - I get things wrong all the time. There are way better people to turn to than me."

Earlier this month, the band appeared in a video teasing members of the Westboro Baptist Church who were seen picketing at a roadside with homophobic signs.

However, Dave insisted the stunt was just a bit of "fun" on his part.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I don’t think they were very happy about it - a group of guys telling them we love them is the last thing they want to hear.

"For us, it’s just about having some fun and doing what we believe is right."

The band recently announced four UK stadium shows for summer 2022, and Dave insisted he already can't wait to return.

Speaking after the tour dates were confirmed, he said: "We can’t f****** wait to get back to the UK!"