Victoria Beckham is reportedly "playing matchmaker" for her new pal Kim Kardashian West.

The 40-year-old reality star has become close friends with the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer since attending her 47th birthday bash in Miami back in April.

And after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, two - in February after almost seven years together, the mother-of-four is said to be keen for Posh Spice to "set her up" with a new man when she "feels ready for something serious", as her split from the 44-year-old rapper is still "raw".

A source told Heat magazine: "They see a lot of similarities in each other and Kim really admires how Victoria has had such a successful career, four kids and a happy marriage - and she would love that again.

"It's still raw with Kanye [West] even though she has been on a few dates, but she wants Vic to set her up when she feels she's ready for something serious."

Kanye - who has been living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to complete his upcoming LP 'Donda' - has since moved on with model Irina Shayk.

During one of the final episodes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which aired in June and was filmed last year, Kim broke down in tears and admitted she feels like a "failure" while opening up about her split from Kanye.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian asked Kim: “How are you and Kanye doing?”

To which she replied: “There’s no fighting, like now it’s all calm so I just toll with it now.”

Khloe then told the cameras: “Kim is dealing with so much right now. And it’s tough because right before we got here, Kim and Kanye got into this huge fight.”

Kim hinted that the reason for divorcing the 'Heartless' rapper was because he "deserves" a wife who can travel from state to state with him.

Speaking to her sisters about Kanye moving from California to a Wyoming ranch, she confessed: “I honestly can’t do this anymore.

“Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

The Skims founder admitted she feels like a "failure" and a "loser" because it's her third marriage.

She added: “I feel like a f****** failure, that it’s like, a third f****** marriage. I feel like a f****** loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

However, a source insisted Kim is confident she made the right decision in ending her marriage.

The insider said: "For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier. She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope."