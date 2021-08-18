Grant Gustin and his wife LA Thoma have welcomed their first child into the world.

'The Flash' actor's spouse has announced the arrival of their little girl named Juniper Grace Louise and admitted the pair are "absolutely obsessed" with the new addition to their family.

Alongside a snap of the newborn's teeny feet, LA wrote on Instagram: “Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed. We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird."

It's not known when Juniper was born.

The couple revealed their pregnancy news on social media in February as they shared a photo of themselves and their three dogs with an ultrasound photo.

LA wrote: "Adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled."

Grant - who plays Barry Allen and his alter ego The Flash in the hit CW series - shared the same photo, and added: "Unbelievably exciting. As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too."

His co-star Candice Patton joined friends and fans offering sweet messages following the good news.

She wrote: "CONGRATS you guys!!! (sic)"

And 'Superman and Lois' actress Elizabeth 'Bitsie' Tulloch added: "I am SO happy for you both!!!!!!! Can't wait to meet the baby and have play dates!!!!!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Robbie Amell offered some parenting advice to his pal.

He commented: "Yeah buddy!!! Congratulations! Get your sleeping in now… Cause it’s gone soon. (sic)”

LA previously praised her husband as "the best dog dad".

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best dog dad around.

"You are constantly taking such good care of all of us and we wouldn’t know what to do without you. We love you so much".

Grant and LA got married in Los Angeles back in 2018, with Melissa Benoist, Daveed Diggs, Max Chucker and Chris Wood among those in attendance.

The 31-year-old actor's representative said at the time: "They were surrounded by their families and close friends, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an unforgettable day."

The couple celebrated two years of marriage in December, and Grant paid tribute to his wife in an emotional Instagram post.

He wrote: "Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better everyday.

"Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don't know who I'd be without you. (sic)"