Alex Rodriguez thinks "everything happens for a reason".

The 46-year-old former baseball star announced his split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, but Alex has insisted he doesn't have any regrets and is now embracing the next chapter of his life.

He explained: "Everything happens for a reason. All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So like I said, no regrets."

Alex and Jennifer began dating in 2017, but announced the end of their engagement in April.

Now, Alex is focusing his attention on his children - Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 - and "all the things" he loves in his life.

Speaking about the extra time he's recently spent with his kids, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's been great.

"The one thing we've introduced post-COVID-19 is our breakfast club. Every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10, no electronics, no phones, no nothing; old school conversation. So we sit there for 90 minutes and we just talk it up."

Alex thinks his children have now reached an age whereby he can be "really straight" with them.

He explained: "We talk about everything. Like no BS, straight talk.

"They're at an age now that we can do that. I always wanted to be really straight with my girls because one day I'm gonna need them to be really straight with daddy."

Alex also admitted that he's happy to take life advice from his teenage children.

The baseball legend said: "They've given me some incredible wisdom and great advice. [It's] hard to believe that a rising junior and a rising eighth grader can do that."