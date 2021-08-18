Camila Cabello "never had any friends" during her younger years.

The 24-year-old singer admits that her jam-packed working schedule has made it tough for her to establish strong friendships over the years.

The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - shared: "I’ve been [working] since I was 15. I’ve been travelling so much, and it’s been really hard for me to water the soil for friendships.

"It’s hard for me to get close to people."

Camila starred in Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane, before she quit the chart-topping group in 2016.

But even during her time in the band, she largely spent her downtime with her mother.

Camila told Bustle magazine: "[My mom and I] would always, after work, go to dinner. Go get sushi together, go for a walk. It was always me and my mom. Probably to the extreme. Because I never had any friends."

Camila opened for Taylor Swift on her 2018 Reputation tour, and they've subsequently established a strong bond.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker - who has been dating Shawn Mendes since 2019 - explained: "Taylor has always been so kind and supportive and also goes out of her way to give you artist advice.

"[She’s] really about making friendships and relationships the most important thing. She is so brave at watering those seeds of friendships and relationships."

Camila is thankful that Taylor, 31, always takes the time to speak to her, regardless of how busy she is.

She said: "She always answers my texts and she’s so busy. I don’t even answer texts because I’m just worse at it. It takes intention to be like, ‘Let me write all my friends back.'"