Scott Disick says the Kardashian's taught him to always "look your best" when you step outside.

The Talentless founder - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and six-year-old Reign with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - has revealed the one piece of fashion advice he took on board from the famous clan was to dress to impress 24/7 just in case a paparazzi is waiting.

Speaking to Page Six Style, he said: “The one thing I would say I learned from the girls is to always look your best, because there is a high probability that someone is going to take your picture no matter where you’re at."

The 38-year-old socialite was recently unveiled as a partner for luxury haircare brand In Common Beauty.

And he's revealed Latin music superstar Maluma inspired him to switch up his hair colour from dark to bleach blonde.

He said: “I wanted to have fun, since last year I just stayed at home like everyone else,” the star told us.

“I went to Miami and hung out with my friend Maluma, and he always has the best hair — so he gave me the inspiration to try and experiment, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

A major part of his role is creating content for the company, while the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also helps out with the development of the products.

In a statement, Scott said: “Today, men have changed the way they care for themselves — from their daily grooming routines to the nontraditional products they use every day.

“To meet this change, I wanted to partner with In Common. I’ve been a friend of the brand for years and this partnership was a long time coming.”

In Common is a fairly new company, founded by Nine Zero One Salon hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri in 2018.

And the father-of-three was hired for the role for his “entrepreneurial spirit, as well as [his] passion for self-care, wellness and inclusivity.”

Scott launched his fashion brand, Talentless, in 2018 and previously hailed his style as "chic casual".

He said: "I've always loved fashion. Talentless is definitely personal: I'd consider my current style as chic casual, so of course, I want my brand to reflect that."

And he recently admitted he hopes the brand will become global after launching in the UK.

He said: "You know, I think it’s always so hard to predict that far in advance. Flannels is our first retail partner, the first we've chosen to work with, and the move to the UK feels like a huge step. Hopefully in 10 years' time, Talentless will still be evolving, still growing."