Candace Cameron Bure feels "awkward" promoting her new movie when there's so much suffering in the world.

The 45-year-old actress is currently promoting her new film, 'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder', but she feels conflicted because of the ongoing pandemic, the recent earthquake in Haiti and the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Candace explained on her Instagram Story: "I'm popping on in person because there's so much heaviness on my heart with what's going on in Afghanistan and Haiti, the vaccine - just all the division and hate - and I'm just praying, and my heart is heavy.

"And at the same time, I have a job, and I have a movie coming out on Sunday, and I know this sounds like an awkward transition, but you're gonna see my feed all full of promotional stuff.

"So I just wanted to come on here and say it's just weird because we all have to work and do our job, and that's part of my job. And at the same time, it feels odd promoting stuff with such heaviness in the world. I'm not unaware of how insensitive or awkward it may look at times to be talking about a movie or clothing."

Candace admitted she didn't want to discuss sad news on her social media channels. However, the actress felt she couldn't ignore what was going on in the wider world at the moment.

Candace explained that she would like her "feed to always be a happy place that you can come and kinda get a break from the world".

She added: "I always do, but I just had to say it feels weird, and yet ... I don't even know what to say."