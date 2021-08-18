Twitter is testing a new way for users to report misleading tweets.

The social networking platform is continuing to look at how to combat misinformation on the site and some users in the United States, South Korea and Australia will be able to report a post as misleading.

The company wrote: "We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them.

"Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as 'It’s misleading' after clicking on Report Tweet.

"We're assessing if this is an effective approach so we’re starting small.

"We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work."

To report a tweet, users will be able to click on the three grey dots next to a post, which will bring up the new option.

Twitter hasn't confirmed how many people are part of this test.