WhatsApp has reportedly blocked Taliban accounts.

The encrypted messaging app - which is owned by Facebook - told the Financial Times this week that it shut down a number being used by the organisation as a civilian hotline in Kabul to report looting and violence, as well as other "official Taliban channels".

A WhatsApp spokesperson told CNET: "We're obligated to adhere to U.S. sanctions laws. "This includes banning accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban.

"We're seeking more information from relevant US authorities given the evolving situation in Afghanistan."

Earlier this week, Facebook said it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation in line with US law, and revealed a team of Afghan experts are on hand to monitor and remove certain content.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization

"This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them.

"We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform."