Dave Grohl is thrilled to be back on the road.

The Foo Fighters star has returned to touring with the band and admits he "really missed" the buzz of playing in front of a live crowd amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: "It’s really great to be back. I think we’re enjoying it more than we have done in years because it has been so long.

"I think it has brought a new energy to us after all of these years, and the connection of being at a big concert venue with thousands of fans again is just awesome. I’ve really missed it.

"For years we have been in a fairly relentless cycle, slowly building. Nirvana became huge overnight - nobody expected that - but with this band we’ve built up over time.

"That has meant constant touring, recording, touring, recording, two weeks on and two weeks off for years without taking a break - so I guess that was overdue. The good thing to come from this whole thing has been family time.

"I’ve been home more than ever before and as a family we have really appreciated that."

Dave, 52 - who has kids Violet, 15, Harper, 12, and Ophelia, seven, with his wife Jordyn Blum - admits his home life is more "mundane" than people might imagine.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "A lot of people would be surprised how wonderfully mundane my home life is.

"I go from playing stadiums of screaming fans to making kids’ packed lunches in my pyjamas and sending them off to school in a minivan.

"I have three daughters. Harper and Violet have seen me perform but this time will be a first for our youngest Ophelia, so that will be a nice experience too.

"I love taking them out to shows. It’s a cool thing to do as a family ... well, I think so!"