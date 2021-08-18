The 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' reveal event will offer special rewards to 'Call of Duty: Warzone' players.

The game's official Twitter account has teased a "care package" for those who are taking part in the Battle of Verdansk event and will enable players to get extra items in addition to being the first to see the new game.

Teaser images show a map of Verdansk and information telling gamers that they will be able to earn a "new weapon and knife blueprints, a bike skin, a timepiece, and more" by taking part in the event.

The official 'Call of Duty' blog has suggested that a "new kind of weapon" that's "bigger than anything we've seen before" will be featured in the Battle of Verdansk.

The event will begin on Thursday (19.08.21) and the blog added that the battle will require "all squad working together to get the job done".

Activision President Rob Kostich previously suggested that he was comfortable with the release of 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' and wasn't concerned about rival titles 'Battlefield 2042' and 'Halo Infinite'.

He said: "I think competition is really out there each and every year for us. And I think we consider it a good thing for the industry and for our players. And to us, it’s not a zero-sum game at all.

"We believe compelling new offerings have the potential to only grow the industry as we move forward. So our focus is really the same as it’s been each and every year and that’s making sure we provide the most fun, the most incredible and the most innovative experiences we can to our community as we go forward.

"And when we look at the breadth, depth and quality of content and our teams are delivering in Q4 across all our offering, we do like our position a lot."