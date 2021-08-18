The new 'Cyberpunk 2077' 1.3 patch will add three new DLC items alongside balance changes and general improvements.

The highly-anticipated patch was revealed during a CD Projekt RED stream on Twitch and also included a new look for the character Johnny Silverhand, which can be activated under the "additional content" tab.

There will be new cosmetics available for the character V, with items such as the 'Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket' and the 'Luminescent Punk Jacket'.

The Reddit post also revealed that crafting specs to make a higher quality version of the items will also be unlocked for gamers.

Players will also have access to a new vehicle, the 'Archer Quartz Bandit', which will be available as both a reward and an in-game purchase.

The patch notes also revealed that changes will be made to the game's mini-map as it will be zoomed out while driving so gamers find it easier to navigate.

Players will also be able to upgrade their character's via a button that allows perk points to be redistributed in the skill trees of each character.

The changes are seen as a way to allow for safer experimentation with builds and to make the action easily accessible to players.

The update is released in the wake of the news that the title has dropped out of the top 20 on the PlayStation Store, despite being the best-selling game on the platform in June.