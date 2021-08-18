Ubisoft have acknowledged an 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' bug that is affecting PS5 players.

The glitch has been interrupting game sessions on the Sony console with a pop-up that reads "failed to save game progress" since June and the developers have confirmed that they are aware of the problem.

Players have reported the issue occurring whenever they try to manually save and when the game autosaves, creating corrupt save files and leading to hours of wasted progress for gamers.

Ubisoft have confirmed that a fix is in development but it is not yet clear when it will be applied to the PS5 version of the game.

A tweet from 'Assassin's Creed' read: "We're aware of a save file issue causing "Failed to save game progress" pop up for some PlayStation players and are actively working on a solution. Thank you for your patience."

It seems as if the issue is specific to the PS5 but users have reported the bug kicking in on different areas of the map and during different activities.

Ubisoft Support has previously suggested trying a workaround recommended by some players to resolve the issue by downloading the PS4 version of the game to the PS5 while playing the next-gen version and saving the game once it has been downloaded.