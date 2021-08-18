Nicole Kidman has admitted her husband Keith Urban had a crush on her 'Nine Perfect Strangers' alter ego.

The 54-year-old actress explained she stayed in character as wellness guru Mash Dmitrichenko even at home throughout filming for the upcoming mini-series, and her man was fine with her decision.

Appearing on 'The Project' this week, Nicole said: "My kids would hear me talking in the accent all the time, to the point that they didn't even notice it.

"Keith was really into Masha so that was good."

The couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, and host Carrie Bickmore asked about the racy image she shared of Keith licking her neck to mark the milestone.

The presenter pondered: "I love the pic you posted of him licking your neck. Is that while you were in character or is that what you're normally like, you saucy things?"

Nicole replied: "That's um, yeah that's us. You've gotta have spice. Sugar and spice, right? Sugar and spice is the key to fifteen years."

Keith, 53, and Nicole have been married for 15 years and have daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret together.

They first met at the 2005 G’Day USA gala and both agreed it was love at first sight, although neither knew how the other person felt.

Nicole said previously: "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me.”

Keith explained: "I swear to you, she glided across the room, floated. I don’t know how she did it. It was out of this world and there was a split moment where she wasn’t with anybody, and I thought, ‘I’ll just go up and say hi.’"

Meanwhile, earlier this month Nicole - who filmed racy scenes with Hugh Grant in 'The Undoing' and Alexander Skarsgard in 'Big Little Lies' - revealed her husband never gets jealous as he understands the artistic process.

She said: "My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it. He also doesn't get involved. He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes.