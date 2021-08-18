Lizzo thinks she "could have been erased" if it wasn't for social media.

The 33-year-old singer - who hit back at trolls who sent her "fat-phobic and racist" abuse on social media in a heart-breaking video this week - has fired back as the "marginalisation" of black women in the music industry.

Appearing on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (18.08.21), she said: "Black women have been in this industry and innovating it forever.

"It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalisation the most and the erasure the most.

"And I feel like if it weren't for the internet, if it weren't for social media, I could have been erased, you know what I mean?

"But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great, and I'm still here. It's difficult."

Lizzo again addressed the vile comments made by people online following the release of her and Cardi B's new music video 'Rumors', and insisted "this s**t should not fly".

She added: "I don't mind critique about me, my music - I don't even mind the fat comments.

"I just feel like it's unfair, sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive...

"People are like, 'Don't let them see you with your head down, sis!' My head is always up! Even when I'm upset and even when I'm crying, my head is up!

"But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this s**t should not fly. This shouldn’t be OK!"

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker noted she's glad she shows her "vulnerability", and has no regrets with putting herself out there.

She said: "Vulnerability is sexy, I think vulnerability is extremely powerful. I'm naked on the cover of the 'As I Love You' album, you know what I mean?"