Caitriona Balfe has given birth to a baby boy.

The 41-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Claire Fraser in 'Outlander' - took to Instagram to reveal she and her husband Tony McGill have welcomed a son into the world.

She wrote: "I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human …. We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life. (sic)"

As well as announcing her son's birth, Caitriona used her post to promote World Child Cancer, Choose Love, Unicef and the UN Refugee Agency, after admitting she felt "grateful" her son has been "born into peace and safety", when many others aren't so fortunate.

She added: "Right now he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity … who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn’t there for all children. Here in the west we have so much, we are so lucky and so if you’d like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children … @wchildcancer @chooselove @unicef @refugees [heart emoji] (sic)"

Caitriona and Tony's new arrival comes two years after they married at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, south west England, after he popped the question in 2018 following two years of dating.