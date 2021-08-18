Tia Mowry on chances of Sister, Sister reboot

Tia Mowry has ruled out the idea of a 'Sister, Sister' reboot.

The 43-year-old actress starred in the classic sitcom - which followed two siblings reunited 14 years after they were separated at birth - with her twin sister Tamera Mowry from 1994 to 1995, and she doesn't think a revival is on the cards.

Responding to the query during the "questions I get asked" TikTok trend, she simply said: "No sorry!"

Back in March, Tia admitted there have been discussing about a follow-up series before "legalities" put plans on hold.

She explained: "What's in the way is the rights.

"We ended up moving forward with it and we didn't have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold.

"And once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean?

"She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it's sad."

Last year, 'Sister, Sister' dropped on Netflix for the first time, and it gave Tamera a chance to reflect on the show's legacy as a new generation were getting to watch it.

She said: "To see the younger generation loving it just as much as our generation did, it's really cool to relive that moment.

"I think in a way [we're] experiencing why something becomes a classic. When I was doing 'Sister, Sister', I never thought of it that way.

"But now, watching it and seeing my kids watch it — and they love it — you're like, 'Wow, we really did hit gold there.' "

However, she "never" realised how big the show was at the time.

