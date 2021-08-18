Ben Affleck’s birthday celebrations were “exactly what he wanted”.

The ‘Justice League’ actor enjoyed a low-key party with his loved ones to ring in his 49th birthday over the weekend, as sources said the star thought the “quiet” get-together was “perfect”.

In attendance was Ben’s girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she has with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source told People magazine: "Jennifer had a cake for him. Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect. It was exactly what he wanted."

The publication reports Ben spent time with his own three kids – Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, nine, whom he has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – earlier in the day.

Before meeting with Ben for his party, the ‘Hustlers’ star and her daughter were spotted picking out jewellery while out shopping, and it was reported she was buying “birth flower necklaces” for Ben’s two daughters.

Another insider said: "When she stopped by the Made by Mary jewellery station, she and Emme picked out several 'birth flower necklaces,' including two for Ben's daughters.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Ben were recently reported to be “fully committed” to one another, but aren’t planning on marrying just yet.

A source said: "They are fully committed to each other ... They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

However, the pair are likely to move in together soon.

An insider explained: "Their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority."