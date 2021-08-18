Noah Cyrus “fell into a puddle of tears” after landing her ‘American Horror Stories’ role.

The 21-year-old singer is set to appear as Connie in the two-part finale of the series – which is a spinoff of the ‘American Horror Story’ anthology saga – and has said she’s excited to be part of the show because it has been her favourite series for almost a decade.

Writing in a lengthy post on Instagram, she said: “i cant even believe i’m looking at my name in this font. AHS has been my favorite show since i was 12 years old.. i was on tour with my sister and we’d lay in the back of the bus watching asylum and it pulled me in immediately.

“on my own i started from season 1 and so on and since then i’ve watched the full series more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song i’ve ever listened to.. there’s episodes i can recite and say the lines word for word with the characters. (sic)”

Noah even credited ‘AHS’ with helping her overcome her “body dysmorphia and depression” which she battled as a teenager.

She added: “i spent my years from 13 - 17 kinda being the kid that locked herself away in her dark room cause being out in the world made me feel so lost and so insecure. my body dysmorphia and depression was just eating away at my soul. it was so much pain for such a little body.

“but something about the show gave me comfort.. there was something else as painful and f***** up out there as i felt on the inside. this show has been such a huge f****** inspiration to me my music and so much more. (sic)”

The ‘July’ singer – who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus – is “living her dream” after landing the role, and “couldn’t be more thankful” for the opportunity to star in her favourite series.

She wrote: “my friends, my managers, family, my agents always asked when i started music ‘what about acting?!’ my ONLY answer since then (probably 2015??) has been ‘IF ITS AMERICAN HORROR STORY’ - when i got the call that i got this part all i could do was fall into a puddle of tears.

“i genuinely have only experienced this feeling one other time in my life. the feeling of actually LIVING YOUR DREAM. it was surreal and i couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity. it truly means the entire world to me. i think only my mom will ever know how excited i truly am and how much this means to me cus she’s the one who’s heard about how much i love the show since i was 12 - 21 lmaoooo.

“every single person i worked with on this show on camera and off were so kind and so talented and i’m so grateful to have had this experience to work with them. i genuinely cant believe this is my life right now. (sic)”