Miranda Kerr’s son was “very protective” of her amid her split from Orlando Bloom.

The 38-year-old model has Flynn, now nine, with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, and has said she knew the marriage – which ended in 2013 – wasn’t the “right thing” when her son began to pick up on the “tension” between them.

Miranda explained: “Flynn was probably almost two at the time, maybe not even quite two, but he had always been very vocal at a young age. And I remember before we even separated, he was like, ‘Daddy, don’t look at Mommy like that.’ He was always very protective. I was like, ‘That’s probably a sign it’s not the right thing.’ ”

The beauty said it was “important” for herself and Orlando, 44, to call time on their three-year marriage for the sake of their son.

She added: “[It was] so much more important … for the sake of the child. The child feels that [tension], [and] two happy parents who are separated [are] better than two unhappy parents together.”

The Victoria’s Secret angel has since tied the knot with Evan Spiegel, with whom she has sons Hart, three, and Myles, 23 months, and admitted she never thought she would get married again.

She said: “I didn’t think after I separated from Orlando that I would find another person and have more children. I was like, ‘OK. That was good. I’m good now. I’m gonna be a single mom and focus on my child and being the best mom I can be.’ ”

Despite their split, Miranda and Orlando – who is engaged to Katy Perry, the mother of his 11-month-old daughter Daisy – are “friends now” and have a great co-parenting relationship.

Miranda told the ‘Moments with Candace Parker’ podcast: “It’s important to put your own upset behind you, make peace for your own good and move forward. At the end of the day, we actually did that in a healthy way. We’re friends now. … Whenever he would try to get into anything else, I’d be like, ‘Hold up. Is this about Flynn?’ We make choices based on that still to this day.”