Alyssa Milano has confirmed her uncle “suffered a serious heart attack” moments before their car accident.

The 48-year-old actress was sat in the passenger seat of the car when her uncle, Mitchell J. Carp - who was behind the wheel - suffered a medical issue and lost consciousness, causing their vehicle to drift into another lane on the freeway in Los Angeles, where it collided with a Black SUV.

And the ‘Charmed’ star has now spoken about the “terrifying and traumatic event”, stating her uncle’s medical issue was a “serious” heart attack.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us.

“I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me.”

Alyssa also revealed her uncle is still at the hospital, and it is currently unclear whether he will recover.

She added: “Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.

“I hope that you - and especially you in the media - will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.”

The actress then urged people to “get CPR certified”, as they may be able to save the life of someone in a similar situation.

She concluded: “Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”

Meanwhile, it was previously reported Alyssa reached over her uncle to hit the brakes while the vehicle veered across the road, and gave CPR to her uncle until the first responders arrived.