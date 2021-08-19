Amber Rose has split from Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, and has accused him of cheating on her with 12 other women.

The 37-year-old former stripper took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (18.08.21) to slam the Def Jam employee – who is the father of her 22-month-old son Slash – publicly, as she claims he has been unfaithful toward her on at least a dozen separate occasions.

Her post read: “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums( The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*** him anyway.

“I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. (sic)”

Amber – who also has eight-year-old son Sebastian with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa – went on to say she’s fed up of being “the only one fighting” to keep her family together.

She added: “I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are.

“As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

In a second post, the Slutwalk founder said she is “tired of being mentally and emotionally abused” by those closest to her.

She wrote: “I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I can’t take it anymore.

“That’s why I’ve been so quiet I’ve been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not.”

Amber and AE had been together since September 2018, and the businesswoman previously dated 21 Savage and Kanye West.