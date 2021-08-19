Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead have “become quite close”.

The ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ star and the 42-year-old television presenter met on the set of Ant’s new show, ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride’, and sources have recently reported the pair have struck up a relationship.

And now, Ant himself has admitted he has become “close” to Renee, 52, and suggested their romance has been going on for longer than people realise.

He told E!’s ‘Daily Pop’: "Look … everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there.”

Renee and Ant attended their first public event as a couple last week when they stopped by the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.

And prior to that, the couple were reported to have bonded over shared interests.

An insider said in June: "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right. Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

While another source said last week the pair are “getting pretty serious”.

They added: "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other.

And another insider said: “[They] do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities. They're spending most of their time together in Laguna Beach since Ant lives there, and they seem very happy.”