Kelly Clarkson is “hopeful” she and Brandon Blackstock will be able to co-parent their two children effectively.

The 39-year-old singer has daughter River, seven, and son Remington, five, with her estranged husband, and is reportedly hoping they will be able to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship together once their divorce is finalised.

The couple don’t currently “communicate directly” regarding their children, but instead have nannies, lawyers, and a co-parenting app to help make the process less “contentious”.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Coparenting hasn’t been that difficult because Brandon only has the kids 25 percent of the time. Kelly and Brandon don’t communicate directly regarding the kids. They use a computer program that is popular between divorcing parents involved in contentious proceedings, [and also use] nannies and their lawyers to communicate.”

The co-parenting comments come after it was recently reported Brandon, 44, was "extremely jealous" of the ‘Piece By Piece’ hitmaker’s success, which ultimately led to the demise of their marriage.

Another source claimed: "The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time.

"She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show 'The Voice'. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."

The insider added that Kelly is feeling "extremely confident" as she waits for the divorce to be finalised and is looking forward to celebrating her success without feeling "ashamed".

They explained: "[Kelly] can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed. Kelly doesn't take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It's just who she is."

Kelly recently won ownership of her Montana ranch property as she was awarded most of the pair's assets during a court hearing last week but Brandon will continue to live there as long as he pays the monthly fees to keep it running as he hopes to become a full-time rancher.