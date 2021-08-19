Kim Kardashian West gave up on booze or partying after visiting Kourtney at university

Kim Kardashian West "never wanted to drink or party" after visiting Kourtney Kardashian at university.

The 40-year-old star has remembered going to see her older sister, now 42, at the University of Arizona and admitted it put her off a wild lifestyle.

She wrote on Instagram: "University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl.

"I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver.

"I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…

"So thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know (sic)"

Kourtney had transferred to the University of Arizona from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and graduated in theatre arts and a minor in Spanish.

However, on 'Keepung Up With The Kardashians' three years ago, Kim admitted she had a "wild phase" and said she took ecstacy when she married producer Damon Thomas in 2000, and when she made her sex tape with Ray J three years later.

She added at the time: "Like, everything bad would happen... I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens.

"I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party."

And an insider revealed shortly after that Kim "definitely does not do drugs and hasn't for years — and even then she barely dabbled".

They explained: "Now she drinks here and there, but mostly abstains. She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone's birthday, but it's rare."

And another source added: "[She] pretty much doesn't drink at all. She's not a partier and it's just not part of her life.

"Occasionally she'll have a drink, but she really doesn't like the taste of alcohol."

