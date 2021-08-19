Miranda Kerr has admitted she loves Katy Perry more than Orlando Bloom.

The 38-year-old star has once again weighed in on her friendship with her ex's fiancée as she described her former flame as an "annoying brother".

She told the 'Moments With Candace Parker' podcast: "We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together… I love her.

"I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad... He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother."

The model - who has 10-year-old son Flynn with Orlando, as well as Hart, three, and Myles, 22 months, with husband Evan Spiegel - admitted there is no "pressure" thanks to Katy, who welcomed Daughter Daisy Dove into the world with her man last August.

She added: "I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me.

"When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along.

"I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn.

"She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for.

"We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, 'Oh, this is great!' "

Miranda and Katy are good friends, and the 'Roar' hitmaker joined her for her first yoga session since her pregnancy.

Last month, she wrote on Instagram: "Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr.

"First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk (sic)"

Miranda shared the post with her own followers, adding: "I love you Katy Perry."

Meanwhile, she also thinks Orlando’s romance has made him happier than ever, which in turn has made him a better father to their son.

She previously said: “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing.”