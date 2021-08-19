Sean Paul has joked he might do housework on OnlyFans.

The 48-year-old musician - whose new single 'Only Fanz' has launched on the subscription content platform with different versions of its music video - has opened up on his decision to sign up to the service, and his plans for the future.

Referencing Cardi B's account - which gave fans an insight into her real life - he laughed: "I'll see what I can do with the platform in the future. Maybe I'll clean too, that would be interesting."

Sean collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign on the track, which celebrates women using the site and the opportunities it gives them.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I remember not too long ago in the 70s and 80s when I was growing up, ladies had fewer opportunities.

"And so to see this happening is just crazy that the lady can be the bread winner over the man.

"So big up to the ladies working hard, expressing their talent and make some money."

And the star explained he only signed up to the site to promote his new single.

He said: "I did my own OnlyFans page just for this song. The video is on there, there's a clean version and a not-so-clean version and a naughty version."

Meanwhile, Cardi previously opened up on her own decision to sign up for the site, with the intention of promoting her track 'W.A.P.' and giving fans more of an insight into her life.

In August 2020, she said: "On my OnlyFans, I will be putting the [behind the scenes] of the music video — not only the day of that music video — but the whole process of it.

"I want to know what my fans would like to see there — what type of content you guys would like to see there. We will be talking about personal stuff ... straight-up real-life content.”