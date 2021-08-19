Renee Zellweger thinks Ant Anstead is her "soulmate".

The 52-year-old actress started dating Ant earlier this year, and their burgeoning romance is "headed in a positive direction".

An insider said: "They each feel like they’ve finally met their soulmate."

The Hollywood star and Ant recently went public with their relationship, and the TV presenter is now looking forward to attending work-related events with Renee by his side.

The source explained to Us Weekly: "Now he can show her off in a way when he attends work-related events."

The loved-up couple are "really cherishing their time together" before the actress returns to work.

And according to the insider, Ant is "completely different” from his ex-wife Christina Haack, who is more vocal about her love life.

Speaking about Christina's social media posts about her boyfriend Joshua Hall, the source shared: "He’s more private. He was never one to post too much about his personal life."

Despite this, Ant recently admitted that he's become "quite close" to the actress.

The TV presenter and Renee met on the set of Ant’s new show, ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride’, and he suggested their romance has been going on for longer than people realise.

Ant shared: "Look … everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while."

Renee and Ant, 42, recently attended their first public event as a couple, when they stopped by the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.

Prior to that, a source claimed they had bonded over shared interests.

The insider said in June: "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right.

"Renee is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."