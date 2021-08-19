Sylvester Stallone has relisted his mansion for $85 million.

The 75-year-old actor has been trying to offload his eight-bedroom Beverly Hills home - which he purchased in the 90s - for months after initially putting it on the market for $110 million in February.

But the 'Rocky' star - who has moved to Florida - later slashed a huge $25 million off the asking price of the plush nine-bathroom property in an attempt to attract a buyer in May.

However, once again the Hollywood legend didn't receive a knockout bid for his abode.

Despite this, Sylvester is fighting back, clearly keen to try to get his mansion off the market.

He has once again relisted his residence at the same $85 million price as he did in May.

According to TMZ, properties in gated communities in Southern California are said to be in demand so Sylvester may well triumph in his latest attempt to sell the dwelling.

The plush pad sits on more than three acres of land and is in the same neighbourhood where the likes of Sir Rod Stewart and Lisa Vanderpump lived.

'Rocky' super-fans with a few dollars to spare may well want to fork out for the mansion just for the chance to own Mr. Balboa's gym.

Speaking in May, realtor Jade Mills said of the abode: "A lot of these homes in Beverly Park are big, beautiful homes but don't have a view.

"This is an exceptional home with land, and it has a view.

"What would you expect Rocky's gym to look like?

"It truly is Rocky's gym, even though I'm sure the whole family uses it."