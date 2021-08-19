Some Facebook contractors in the US have returned to working in an office.

The social networking platform has allowed its workforce to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some Facebook contractors employed by Accenture have returned to office work early.

Despite this, a Facebook spokesperson has explained that a majority of all full-time and contingent office employees in the US won't return to their offices until next year.

The spokesperson added: "While the majority of full-time employees and contingent workers for Facebook continue working from home, some have returned to offices that have reopened at reduced capacities with strict health and safety standards in place.

"A person’s status as a full-time employee or a contingent worker does not factor into whether or not they can work from home due to the global pandemic."

Last month, Facebook announced it will let all employees work from home where possible after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is said to have reassured staff that if they are able to do their jobs away from the office, they will be allowed to do so.

The social media giant told employees that "anyone whose role can be done remotely can request remote work".

An executive told the Wall Street Journal that the company had approved around 90 percent of requests to work from home, although they didn't say how many people asked to do so.