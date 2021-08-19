The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are entering "the era of visibility".

Author Omid Scobie - who co-wrote the biography 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family' with royal reporter Carolyn Durand - has claimed the couple are "really excited" about being more public in the future.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground.

"They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding."

Scobie also noted that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are focusing on their mental health to keep "some of the toxicity" at arm's length.

He added: "They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier.

"Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive — we are now in the thrive chapter."

'Finding Freedom' is being republished in paperback later this month and in a new epilogue, Scobie has claimed the couple weren't entirely happy with Queen Elizabeth's response to their interview with Oprah Winfrey when she noted that recollections may vary".

In the book, he writes: "Those three words, 'recollections may vary', did not go unnoticed by the couple, who a close soucr said were not surprised' that full ownership was not taken."

During the bombshell interview with Oprah - which aired earlier this month - Meghan accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of raising "concerns" about how "dark" their son Archie's skin would be before he was born.

The 39-year-old former actress also said she felt “silenced” during her time as a senior working royal, and admitted she had contemplated taking her own life due to the intense public scrutiny she was under.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement admitting the “issues raised” by the couple – who married in 2018 and welcomed their son Archie a year later – are “concerning” and will be “addressed by the family privately”.

The statement read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."