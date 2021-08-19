Deepika Padukone's "classic" style is inspired by her mother.

The 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' actress has hailed her parent, Ujjala, the most stylish woman in the world

She said: "I have always admired my mother’s style. For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have always related to. I also find women who are confident and unapologetically themselves extremely stylish and inspiring."

Deepika admitted she has become more experimental with her fashion choices in recent years.

She told Vogue India: "While my style inherently has always been classic, over the years I’d like to believe I have become more open to—and confident in—trying out different styles, colours and silhouettes."

The 35-year-old model also confessed that when she is not on the red carpet, she loves being in her pyjamas.

Deepika is a global ambassador for luxury jewellery brand Chopard and insisted it was a natural fit as their pieces are also "classic and elegant".

She said: "I have always believed that watches and jewellery stand the test of time. Chopard, for me, is classic and elegant. And yet it has had the ability to penetrate and stay relevant through the generations, truly making it one of the most iconic luxury brands in the world."

When asked which pieces from Chopard she would purchase for her husband, fellow actor Ranveer Singh, 38, Deepika admitted he can "carry off just about anything".

She replied: "That’s a really difficult question. Considering he can carry off just about anything, I might have to buy the entire store!"