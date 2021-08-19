T-Mobile has confirmed that 40 million of its customers have been hit by a US data breach.

The telecoms giant has attributed the breach to a a "highly sophisticated cyberattack", but also insisted that it was "taking immediate steps to help protect all of the individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack".

T-Mobile explained that although criminals stole personal information, the financial details of its customers have not been leaked.

The company issued a statement after rumours emerged that criminals were seeking to sell a large database containing T-Mobile customer data.

In response to the speculation, T-Mobile explained: "Late last week we were informed of claims made in an online forum that a bad actor had compromised T-Mobile systems.

"We immediately began an exhaustive investigation into these claims and brought in world-leading cybersecurity experts to help with our assessment.

"We then located and immediately closed the access point that we believe was used to illegally gain entry to our servers."

T-Mobile has also reassured its customers that things like phone numbers and customer numbers weren't compromise by the attack.

The firm explained: "We take our customers' protection very seriously and we will continue to work around the clock on this forensic investigation to ensure we are taking care of our customers in light of this malicious attack.

"While our investigation is ongoing, we wanted to share these initial findings even as we may learn additional facts through our investigation that cause the details above to change or evolve."