Dame Barbara Windsor's husband has become an ambassador for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The former 'EastEnders' actress died in December, aged 83, after a long battle with the disease, and now Scott Mitchell hopes to carry on his late wife's legacy alongside the dementia charity.

He said in a statement: "I am honoured to have been asked to become an Ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"Barbara’s courageous decision to go public with her diagnosis three years ago had such a profoundly positive impact on others going through their own dementia journey.

“Barbara felt like a friend to everyone even if they’d never met her, so to have someone like her being so open about her diagnosis made others feel comfortable to do the same.

"That’s an incredible legacy and one I’ll continue in her memory with immense pride. She would’ve absolutely loved to know she’s continuing to make a difference and helping other people in this way."

He added that he's determined to work with the organisation and play a "small part" in finding a cure for Alzheimer's.

He added: “I’m glad I can play a small part in helping to one day find a cure for this devastating disease.

"Alzheimer’s Research UK is a vitally important organisation, and they’re our best hope of ensuring future generations don’t have to go through the same heartbreak I did. I’ll do my best to ensure we reach that day sooner.”

Meanwhile, the charity itself has welcomed Scott on board and praised his "passionate support".

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer's Research UK, commented: "We are so proud to have Scott join us as an Alzheimer’s Research UK Ambassador.

"His passionate support of our work has been outstanding, and his appointment underlines just what that means to us all at the charity.

“We are touched by his decision to continue supporting dementia research in Dame Barbara’s memory and, together, we’ll ensure her legacy lives on, and that research continues to change the lives of those affected by this devastating condition.”