Alexa Bliss has revealed how fan rumours actually manifested her relationship with Ryan Cabrera

The WWE superstar - who got engaged to the 39-year-old singer in November last year - has opened up on the role her passionate fans played in their romance after social media speculation they were dating.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We didn't know each other yet, so whoever was running his social media at the time was liking a bunch of my tweets, and WWE fans are very passionate and very passionate about what goes on in our character's lives as well as our personal lives, so there were a few people that made these Instagram accounts saying that we were dating and tagged all of our friends.

"[The Miz] called Ryan and said, 'Oh, I heard you are linked to Alexa Bliss,' and he was like, 'What's Alexa Bliss? I don't know what that is,' and then I get a call and they were like, 'Hey, I heard you are dating Ryan' and I was like, 'I don't know who that is,' and we actually just started talking that way.

"We became friends and that turned into the most incredible relationship and now we are engaged, so it worked out for the best."

Meanwhile, Alexa has revealed how she's taking a step back when it comes to planning their wedding and Ryan is having his dream of putting together the big day.

She added: "I am not a wedding person, I never have been.

"He told me when we got engaged that you just have to show up, and I didn't really believe him, but now I truly believe him because even my mom and my best friend are like, we don't know what's going on with the wedding,' and I was like, 'I don't know either,' but I know a majority of it is planned already."

The 30-year-old wrestler revealed Ryan has even helped design her wedding address, although she still had some input in the planning.

She added: "He's been waiting for this day - he's told me, 'I've been waiting for my wedding day forever,' and he's like, 'I'll plan it all. Everything. Just tell me what you like.' Luckily, we have the same interests and same likes.

"All the way down to my dress. He helped me get it designed, and he's been incredible."