'Watch Dogs: Legion' is adding a playable assassin as part of the 'Assassin's Creed' crossover event.

Ubisoft are hosting a crossover event that begins on August 24 that will allow all players to enjoy two new story missions for free, as well as other world events.

Season pass holders will gain access to Darcy, an assassin who will be playable in the main game or in online multiplayer.

The developers have released a trailer that provides gamers with an introduction to Darcy. An ominous voice described how the assassins seem to become nearly extinct with relative frequency.

The voice is trying to access a tomb of old assassins which is presumably linked to the two brand new story missions.

Darcy is also seen running across rooftops and dropping onto enemies with the trailer's description confirming that the assassin will have hidden blades that can be used to kill foes stealthily.

She is also wearing traditional white assassin robes that have not been seen in the 'Assassin's Creed' series.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft previously used the 'Assassin's Creed' franchise as an educational resource during the coronavirus lockdown last year.

The Discovery Tours allowed gamers to explore both Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece via a free download.

The educational tool offered informative and entertainment museum-style tours of virtual history, with both features curated and assembled by real historians.