The rumoured 'Grand Theft Auto' trilogy may not be released until next year, leaker Tom Henderson has revealed.

The leaker had previously posted on Twitter to explain that he was not planning to reveal any information about the new trilogy "because everything I've heard has been covered".

Henderson did suggest that the late 2021 release date for the rumoured title is false and that the games were more likely to be released in 2022.

A recent report from Kotaku suggested that Rockstar Games are developing remakes for 'GTA 3', 'Vice City' and 'San Andreas' for the Unreal Engine.

The report claims that the remastered titles will feature a mixture of "new and old graphics".

Rumours of remastered games have been circulating for a number of years and gained even more traction when Rockstar began removing remasters created by fans.

Rockstar Dundee, the developer's Scottish branch, are heading up the project and are also working with the wider company to develop the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S ports scheduled for release later this year.

It was also reported that the remastered titles will be released on PlayStation and Xbox as a priority with a PC release coming several months later.

It had been claimed last year that Rockstar were working on another title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise but it remained some way from being released.

The most recent title, GTA 5, was released back in 2013.