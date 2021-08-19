The memorable 'Skyrim' intro was almost derailed by a bee.

The Bethesda game saw players taken on a cart ride before embarking on the epic RPG but former developer Nate Purkeypile opened up on the scene's tricky development.

In a Twitter thread, he explained: "So, I have a story about the Skyrim Intro and how hard game development is.

"That intro is famous now, but back then, it was just that one thing that we had to keep working and working on forever. I lost track of how many times I've seen that cart ride. Easily hundreds.

"So it turns out there was a bug where the bee in the game couldn't be picked up. So then some potions couldn't be made. That bug got fixed. Only the type of collision put on the bee didn't just let it get picked up. It also made it collide into things.

"Meaning, that bee was an immovable force of nature if it ever happened to cross the path of the cart. The cart wanted to move down the road. The bee did not want to move. So up the cart goes!"

Purkeypile explained that the bizarre glitch is one of the many perils of working on an open-world game.

He tweeted: "So game development is hard. Every time you fix one thing, you might be breaking another. This is especially true about open-world games. Yet, that interplay of all the systems is what ends up making them all super interesting."