Hong Kong has granted Nicole Kidman a quarantine exemption.

The government said in a statement that the 54-year-old actress - who was seen out and about just days after landing - is being given special dispensation as she is in the Chinese region for “designated professional work”.

Hong Kong has some of the strictest quarantining measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Nicole is in Hong Kong to film Amazon Prime series ‘Expats’, which is about the lives of wealthy and glamorous ex-pats in the region.

The government statement read: “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy.”

The decision has prompted criticism in some quarters, particularly as her exemption comes just as Hong Kong tightened entry restrictions.

People arriving from high-risk countries, including America where Nicole lives, are now required to spend 21 days in quarantine when arriving in the region, with vaccinated travellers from medium-risk countries, like Australia where she flew in from, now currently required to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Social media users have taken to Twitter and Chinese platform Sina Weibo to express their irritation with the decision.

One asked: "Which department gave her the right?"

While another enquired: "Who gave her the right to be exempt?"

Another Twitter user cannot fathom why Hong Kong residents are unable to return if they haven't been vaccinated.

They said: "So we have HK residents who can't come back if not vaccinated (and even then with 2-3 weeks quarantine) but Nicole Kidman can just enter like this? It's disgusting!"

While another asked on Weibo: "Why do foreigners have privileges?"