The Go-Go's Broadway musical is set to arrive in their hometown of Los Angeles.

The American rock band - which is fronted by Belinda Carlisle - formed in the city in 1978 and their production 'Head Over Heels' will land at the Pasadena Playhouse in November, when fans will be able to enjoy a dance party-like atmosphere thanks to the venue's reconfiguration.

Danny Feldman, the Pasadena Playhouse’s producing artistic director, said: "Who doesn’t love the Go-Go’s in LA?

"It’s iconic. And also I think the lens of the show has changed slightly where it’s honouring them and their spirit in a different way. We’ve re-looked at the show in the lens of a dance party, essentially."

The production - which centres on a medieval farce involving a royal family - is slated to open on November 9.

And the show will feature some of the band's best-known hits and album cuts.

Danny - who confirmed that 'Head Over Heels' will run as one single act with no intermission - told Variety: "The script is the same - albeit shorter.

"There’s no additions to music or script and there’s not a new book writer attached. It’s just a slimmed-down version, but conceived with the idea of the spirit of the Go-Go’s a little more baked into the visual concept of the show."

Danny explained that the Playhouse is being reconfigured for a standing room audience, and he's already looking forward to the opening night.

He said: "That is probably one of the biggest elements to this, that the theatre will not look like people have seen it before. There’s new places to sit as well as a dance-floor area. And in that way, it’s just more of an experience than passively watching a show.

"The show happening all around you puts the audience in the centre of the story and music."