Jennifer Hudson got two pet pussies after starring in 'Cats'.

The 39-year-old star loved her experience as Grizabella on Tom Hooper's 2019 film so much that she decided to buy two felines, naming one after her own character and the other after Macavity – the moggy played by Idris Elba in the movie.

Jennifer told Total Film magazine: "They are the best thing I've ever had. I love them so much."

'Cats' was derided by critics and audiences despite an all-star cast that also featured Taylor Swift, James Corden and Dame Judi Dench but Jennifer believes that the movie will be seen "differently" over time.

The 'Spotlight' singer said: "You know what? I think it was a bit overwhelming. It's unfortunate that it was misunderstood. I think later down the line, people will see it differently.

"But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of. Yeah, I got to be Grizabella the Glamour Cat!"

Jennifer will play the late music icon Aretha Franklin in the biopic 'Respect' after being handpicked by the singer for the role and she feels a mixture of pride and nerves about the role.

She explained: "It's the greatest honour, and at the same time, it's scary.

"While filming I had to calm myself (by saying), 'If Aretha says I can do this, then I can do it.' Because you can't just get up one day and be, 'I'm gonna be Aretha Franklin.'

"No, it don't work like that, you know? My only goal is to make her proud. If she says she wants me to play her, it must be something within me that she sees."