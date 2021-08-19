Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are set to become parents for the second time.

The 34-year-old model has revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s second child, as she shared a series of pictures on Instagram displaying several outfits, with the last picture showing Rosie cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the snaps: “Taaa daahhh !! #round2 (sic)”

The beauty and Jason, 54, are already parents to four-year-old son Jack.

Meanwhile, Rosie recently praised her fiancé as an "amazing" father.

In a fan Q&A on Instagram, Rosie was asked her favourite thing about Jason and said: "That he's an amazing hands on Daddy. A supportive and protective partner and he's pretty funny too. (sic)"

Rosie also shared a cute picture of her son giving her a big hug when asked what she loves about being a mother, as she replied: "This is my favourite thing. When he hugs me and says, 'I love you mama.' "

The British beauty joked Jack could go on to follow in his parents' footsteps when she was urged to make a cameo in a 'Fast and the Furious' film alongside Jason.

Sharing a photo of the tot - who's face couldn't be seen clearly - wearing a T-shirt branded with the franchise logo, she wrote: "I doubt you'll see me make a cameo anytime soon but this little guy might!"

Back in April last year, Rosie insisted she would love to have more kids.

Speaking in another Q&A, she said: "Yes, we would love to."

While giving an update on her son, she shared: "We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment. He's turning three in a few months, which I can't believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!"