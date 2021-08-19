Hugh Jackman says his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness is “one of the best things” in his life.

The 52-year-old actor has been married to Deborra-Lee since 1996, and he said that while some people consider marriage to be “so much work”, his relationship “doesn't feel like that”.

He said: "People often say, 'Oh my god, marriage is so much work.' There are some things you gotta live by, but it doesn't feel like that. It's been one of the best things in my life."

The ‘Greatest Showman’ star described his wife – with whom he has 21-year-old son Oscar and 16-year-old daughter Ava – as the “most optimistic person” he has ever met.

He added to the ‘Today’ show on Thursday (19.08.21): “Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I've ever met in my life. Like, if you ever want to play who's the happiest person in the room? Deb wins."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee, 65, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in April, and at the time the ‘Logan’ actor called their marriage “as natural as breathing”.

He wrote on Instagram: "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

While last year, Hugh said he and his wife still "make time for each other".

He said: "We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time. I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."