Jodie Turner-Smith received backlash online after it was revealed she had asked Joshua Jackson to marry her.

The ‘Queen & Slim’ star broke tradition by proposing to the 43-year-old actor instead of waiting for him to get down on one knee, and after Joshua spoke about their engagement last month, Jodie began receiving criticism on social media.

Joshua – who tied the knot with Jodie in December 2019 – said: “For anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f*** up. Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram. She did it. I said ‘yes’. We’re happy. That’s it. That’s all you need to know.”

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum slammed people for their “ignorance and ugliness” when it came to their criticisms, as he claimed many of them targeted her because of her skin colour.

Speaking to Refinery29, he added: “That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly. The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking.

“It has been a necessary, but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific.”

Joshua spoke about his and Jodie’s engagement last month, when he said she proposed to him during a festive holiday to Nicaragua.

The ‘Dr. Death’ star – who has 16-month-old daughter Janie with Jodie – said: "I knew the moment she asked me.

"She asked me, yeah - on New Year's Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.

"There was like a preamble. There was a lead-up to it.

"[Did I know it was coming?] I did not know, but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made."